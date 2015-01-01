SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eberhardt U, Kong A, Montoya A, Schütz N, Bartlett P, Beker HJ. MycoKeys 2022; 90: 163-202.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.3897/mycokeys.90.85267

PMID

36760422

PMCID

PMC9849069

Abstract

The species of Hebeloma have been little studied in Mexico, but have received attention as edibles and in trials to enhance production of edible fungi and tree growth through inoculation of seedlings with ectomycorrhizal fungi. Here we describe three new species of Hebeloma that are currently known only from Mexico. These species belong to separate sections of the genus: H.ambustiterranum is a member of H.sect.Hebeloma, H.cohaerens belongs to H.sect.Theobromina, while H.magnicystidiatum belongs to H.sect.Denudata. All three species were collected from subtropical pine-oak woodland; all records of H.cohaerens came from altitudes above 2500 m. Hebelomaambustiterranum is commonly sold in the local markets of Tlaxcala as a prized edible mushroom. An additional nine species are reported from Mexico, of which eight are new records for the country: H.aanenii, H.eburneum, H.excedens, H.ingratum, H.neurophyllum, H.sordidulum, H.subaustrale and H.velutipes. First modern descriptions of H.neurophyllum and H.subaustrale, originally described from the USA, are given here.


Language: en

Keywords

3 new species; barcodes; Basidiomycota; ectomycorrhizal fungi; edible fungi; type studies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print