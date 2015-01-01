Abstract

The species of Hebeloma have been little studied in Mexico, but have received attention as edibles and in trials to enhance production of edible fungi and tree growth through inoculation of seedlings with ectomycorrhizal fungi. Here we describe three new species of Hebeloma that are currently known only from Mexico. These species belong to separate sections of the genus: H.ambustiterranum is a member of H.sect.Hebeloma, H.cohaerens belongs to H.sect.Theobromina, while H.magnicystidiatum belongs to H.sect.Denudata. All three species were collected from subtropical pine-oak woodland; all records of H.cohaerens came from altitudes above 2500 m. Hebelomaambustiterranum is commonly sold in the local markets of Tlaxcala as a prized edible mushroom. An additional nine species are reported from Mexico, of which eight are new records for the country: H.aanenii, H.eburneum, H.excedens, H.ingratum, H.neurophyllum, H.sordidulum, H.subaustrale and H.velutipes. First modern descriptions of H.neurophyllum and H.subaustrale, originally described from the USA, are given here.

