Yan YY, Zhang YZ, Vauras J, Zhao LN, Fan YG, Li HJ, Xu F. MycoKeys 2022; 92: 79-93.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.3897/mycokeys.92.86277

PMID

36761319

PMCID

PMC9849055

Abstract

In this study, Pseudospermaarenarium is proposed as a new species, based on morphological, ecological, molecular and biochemical evidence. The new species grows on sandy ground under Populus and Pinussylvestris in north-western China and northern Europe, respectively. It is characterised by the combination of the robust habit, nearly glabrous pileus, large cylindrical basidiospores, thin-walled cheilocystidia and ecological associations with Populusalba × P.berolinensis and Pinussylvestris and unique phylogenetic placement. Additionally, a comprehensive toxin determination of the new species using ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry was conducted.

RESULTS showed that it was a muscarine-positive species. The content were approximately five times higher in the pilei [4012.2 ± 803.1-4302.3 ± 863.2 mg/kg (k = 2, p = 95%)] than in the stipes [850.4 ± 171.1-929.1 ± 184.2 mg/kg (k = 2, p = 95%)], demonstrating the severity of mushroom poisoning when patients consumed different parts of the poisonous mushroom. Amatoxins, phallotoxins, ibotenic acid, muscimol, psilocybin and psilocin were not detected.


Language: en

Keywords

Agaricales; muscarine; mushroom toxin; new taxon; poisonous mushroom; ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry

