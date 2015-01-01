|
Yan YY, Zhang YZ, Vauras J, Zhao LN, Fan YG, Li HJ, Xu F. MycoKeys 2022; 92: 79-93.
(Copyright © 2022)
36761319
In this study, Pseudospermaarenarium is proposed as a new species, based on morphological, ecological, molecular and biochemical evidence. The new species grows on sandy ground under Populus and Pinussylvestris in north-western China and northern Europe, respectively. It is characterised by the combination of the robust habit, nearly glabrous pileus, large cylindrical basidiospores, thin-walled cheilocystidia and ecological associations with Populusalba × P.berolinensis and Pinussylvestris and unique phylogenetic placement. Additionally, a comprehensive toxin determination of the new species using ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry was conducted.
Agaricales; muscarine; mushroom toxin; new taxon; poisonous mushroom; ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry