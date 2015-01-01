|
Malekar R, Koka K. Oman J. Ophthalmol. 2022; 15(3): 419-420.
(Copyright © 2022, Oman Ophthalmic Society, Publisher Medknow Publications)
36760920
A 21-year-old male presented to our clinic with complaints of diminution of vision, redness, and prominence of the right eye (RE) after sustaining an injury with a grease gun in a factory 1 month ago. Since then, his best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was 6/36 with restricted extraocular movements in the RE. BCVA in the left eye was 6/6 with full extraocular movements. On examination, he had right lower eyelid superficial abrasions, conjunctival chemosis, caruncular edema along with 9 mm axial proptosis, and grossly raised retrobulbar resistance [Figure 1a]. The pupil was sluggishly reacting to light with no relative afferent pupillary defect. Intraocular pressure was 16 mmHg and fundus examination showed a full-thickness macular hole.
Grease granuloma; grease gun injury; penetrating injury