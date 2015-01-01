Abstract

The concentration of pollutant gases emitted by traffic in a tunnel affects the indoor air quality and contributes to structural deterioration. Demand control ventilation systems incur high operating costs, so reliable measurement of the gas concentration is essential. Numerous commercial sensor types are available with proven experience, such as optical and first-generation electrochemical sensors, or novel materials in detection methods. However, all of them are subjected to measurement deviations due to environmental conditions. This paper presents the main types of sensors and their application in tunnels. Solutions will also be discussed in order to obtain reliable measurements and improve the efficiency of the extraction systems.

