Abstract

This study presents the architectural design and implementation of a multi-RAT gateway (MRGW) supporting dual satellite and terrestrial connectivity that enables moving maritime vessels, such as autonomous surface ships, to be connected to multiple radio access networks in the maritime communication environment. We developed an MRGW combining LTE and very-small-aperture terminal (VSAT) access networks to realize access traffic steering, switching, and splitting functionalities between them. In addition, we developed communication interfaces between the MRGW and end-devices connecting to their corresponding radio access networks, as well as between the MRGW and the digital bridge system of an autonomous surface ship, enabling the MRGW to collect wireless channel information from each RAT end-device and provide the collected data to the digital bridge system to determine the optimal navigation route for the autonomous surface ship. Experiments on the MRGW with LTE and VSAT end-devices are conducted at sea near Ulsan city and the Kumsan satellite service center in Korea. Through validation experiments on a real maritime communication testbed, we demonstrate the feasibility of future maritime communication technologies capable of providing the minimum performance necessary for autonomous surface ships or digitized aids to navigation (A to N) systems.

Language: en