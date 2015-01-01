Abstract

The practical usage of V2X communication protocols started emerging in recent years. Data built on sensor information are displayed via onboard units and smart devices. However, perceptually obtaining such data may be counterproductive in terms of visual attention, particularly in the case of safety-related applications. Using the windshield as a display may solve this issue, but switching between 2D information and the 3D reality of traffic may introduce issues of its own. To overcome such difficulties, automotive light field visualization is introduced. In this paper, we investigate the visualization of V2X communication protocols and use cases via projection-based light field technology. Our work is motivated by the abundance of V2X sensor data, the low latency of V2X data transfer, the availability of automotive light field prototypes, the prevalent dominance of non-autonomous and non-remote driving, and the lack of V2X-based light field solutions. As our primary contributions, we provide a comprehensive technological review of light field and V2X communication, a set of recommendations for design and implementation, an extensive discussion and implication analysis, the exploration of utilization based on standardized protocols, and use-case-specific considerations.

