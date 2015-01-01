|
Xue Q, Wang X, Li Y, Guo W. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(3): e1345.
36772384
The use of mobile phones has become one of the major threats to road safety, especially in young novice drivers. To avoid crashes induced by distraction, adaptive distraction mitigation systems have been developed that can determine how to detect a driver's distraction state. A driving simulator experiment was conducted in this paper to better explore the relationship between drivers' cognitive distractions and traffic safety, and to better analyze the mechanism of distracting effects on young drivers during the driving process. A total of 36 participants were recruited and asked to complete an n-back memory task while following the lead vehicle. Drivers' vehicle control behavior was collected, and an ANOVA was conducted on both lateral driving performance and longitudinal driving performance. Indicators from three aspects, i.e., lateral indicators only, longitudinal indicators only, and combined lateral and longitudinal indicators, were inputted into both SVM and random forest models, respectively.
Language: en
distraction driving; random forest model; support vector machines; vehicle control behavior; young novice driver