Abstract

The shoe upper hides the foot motion on the insole, so it has been challenging to measure the non-slip function of socks in a dynamic motor task. The study aimed to propose a method to estimate the non-slip function of socks in an acute maneuver. Participants performed a shuttle run task while wearing three types of socks with different frictional properties. The forces produced by foot movement on the upper during the task were measured by pressure sensors installed at the upper. A force platform was also used to measure the ground reaction force at the outsole and ground. Peak force and impulse values computed by using forces measured by the pressure sensors were significantly different between the sock conditions, while there were no such differences in those values computed by using ground reaction forces measured by a force platform. The results suggested that the non-slip function of socks could be quantified by measuring forces at the foot-upper interface. The method could be an affordable option to measure the non-slip function of socks with minimal effects from skin artifacts and shoe upper integrity.

