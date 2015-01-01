Abstract

The rapid growth of industry and the economy has contributed to a tremendous increase in traffic in all urban areas. People face the problem of traffic congestion frequently in their day-to-day life. To alleviate congestion and provide traffic guidance and control, several types of research have been carried out in the past to develop suitable computational models for short- and long-term traffic. This study developed an effective multi-dimensional dataset-based model in cyber-physical systems for more accurate traffic-volume prediction. The integration of quantum convolutional neural network and Bayesian optimization (QCNN_BaOpt) constituted the proposed model in this study. Furthermore, optimal tuning of hyperparameters was carried out using Bayesian optimization. The constructed model was evaluated using the US accident dataset records available in Kaggle, which comprise 1.5 million records. The dataset consists of 47 attributes describing spatial and temporal behavior, accidents, and weather characteristics. The efficiency of the proposed model was evaluated by calculating various metrics. The performance of the proposed model was assessed as having an accuracy of 99.3%. Furthermore, the proposed model was compared against the existing state-of-the-art models to demonstrate its superiority.

