Abstract

Distributed fiber optic sensors (DFOS) have become a new method for continuously monitoring infrastructure status. However, the fiber's fragility and the installation's complexity are some of the main drawbacks of this monitoring approach. This paper aims to overcome this limitation by embedding a fiber optic sensor into a textile for a faster and easier installation process. To demonstrate its feasibility, the smart textile was installed on a pedestrian bridge at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. In addition, dynamic strain data were collected for two different years (2021 and 2022) using Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR) and compared, to determine the variability of the data after one year of installation. We determined that no significant change was observed in the response pattern, and the difference between the amplitude of both datasets was 14% (one person jumping on the bridge) and 43% (two people jumping) at the first frequency band. This result shows the proposed system's functionality after one year of installation, as well as its potential use for traffic monitoring.

Language: en