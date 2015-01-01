Abstract

Object detection based on deep learning is one of the most important and fundamental tasks of computer vision. High-performance detection algorithms have been widely used in many practical fields. For the management of workers wearing helmets in construction scenarios, this paper proposes a framework model based on the YOLOv5 detection algorithm, combined with multi-object tracking algorithms, to monitor and track whether workers wear safety helmets in real-time video. The improved StrongSORT tracking algorithm of DeepSORT is selected to reduce the loss of the tracked object caused by the occlusion, trajectory blur, and motion scale of the object. The safety helmet dataset is trained with YOLOv5s, and the best result of training is used as the weight model in the StrongSORT tracking algorithm. The experimental results show that the mAP@0.5 of all classes in the YOLOv5s model can reach 95.1% in the validation dataset, mAP@0.5:0.95 is 62.1%, and the precision of wearing helmet is 95.7%. After the box regression loss function was changed from CIOU to Focal-EIOU, the mAP@0.5 increased to 95.4%, mAP@0.5:0.95 increased to 62.9%, and the precision of wearing helmet increased to 96.5%, which were increased by 0.3%, 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. StrongSORT can update object trajectories in video frames at a speed of 0.05 s per frame. Based on the improved YOLOv5s combined with the StrongSORT tracking algorithm, the helmet-wearing tracking detection can achieve better performance.

Language: en