Abstract

Road traffic safety can be influenced by road hypnosis. Accurate detection of the driver's road hypnosis is a very important function urgently required in the driver assistance system. Road hypnosis recurs frequently in a certain period, and it tends to occur in a typical monotonous scene such as a tunnel or a highway. Taking the scene of a tunnel or a highway as a typical example, road hypnosis was studied through simulated driving experiments and vehicle driving experiments. A road hypnosis recognition model based on principal component analysis (PCA) and a long short-term memory network (LSTM) was proposed, where PCA was used to extract various parameters collected by the eye tracker, and the LSTM model was constructed to identify road hypnosis. The accuracy rates of 93.27% and 97.01% in simulated driving experiments and vehicle driving experiments were obtained. The proposed method was compared with k-nearest neighbor (KNN) and random forest (RF). The results showed that the proposed PCA-LSTM model had better performance. This paper provides a novel and convenient method to realize the driver's road hypnosis detection function of the intelligent driver assistance system in practical applications.

