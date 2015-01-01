Abstract

Over the past few years, significant investments in smart traffic monitoring systems have been made. The most important step in machine learning is detecting and recognizing objects relative to vehicles. Due to variations in vision and different lighting conditions, the recognition and tracking of vehicles under varying extreme conditions has become one of the most challenging tasks. To deal with this, our proposed system presents an adaptive method for robustly recognizing several existing automobiles in dense traffic settings. Additionally, this research presents a broad framework for effective on-road vehicle recognition and detection. Furthermore, the proposed system focuses on challenges typically noticed in analyzing traffic scenes captured by in-vehicle cameras, such as consistent extraction of features. First, we performed frame conversion, background subtraction, and object shape optimization as preprocessing steps. Next, two important features (energy and deep optical flow) were extracted. The incorporation of energy and dense optical flow features in distance-adaptive window areas and subsequent processing over the fused features resulted in a greater capacity for discrimination. Next, a graph-mining-based approach was applied to select optimal features. Finally, the artificial neural network was adopted for detection and classification. The experimental results show significant performance in two benchmark datasets, including the LISA and KITTI 7 databases. The LISA dataset achieved a mean recognition rate of 93.75% on the LDB1 and LDB2 databases, whereas KITTI attained 82.85% accuracy on separate training of ANN.

