|
Citation
|
O'Loughlin CM, Park Y, Ammerman BA. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36762468
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Substance use and suicide ideation are common behaviors that often overlap among college students. However, clues about their temporal relationship, as well as moderating factors (e.g., distress, peer perceptions of substance use), are understudied. Indeed, those with a history of suicide ideation may use avoidance coping (including substance use) to manage distress, underscoring the possibility of substance use as a response to suicide ideation, an oft-stressful experience in and of itself. Further, as a low sense of belongingness confers risk for suicide ideation, distress may increase compliance with perceived cultural norms, thus increasing substance use behavior. This study examined the effect of the suicide ideation-distress-peer perception interaction on substance use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Distress; interpersonal risk; maladaptive coping; moderation; peer perceptions