Citation
Fernandez P, Azucar D, Zambole K. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36762461
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fentanyl-related overdoses are occurring at alarming rates and developing campaigns to increase awareness about fentanyl and harm-reduction strategies is critical. A Dose of Truth is an educational campaign aiming to increase knowledge about the threat of fentanyl and risk of exposure among people who use drugs (PWUD). The current study tests preliminary concepts and messages for the campaign.
Keywords
Fentanyl; harm reduction; health education campaign; risk communication; young adults