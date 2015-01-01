Abstract

Cyclist safety is a research field that is gaining increasing interest and attention, but still offers questions and challenges open to the scientific community. The aim of this study was to provide an exhaustive review of scientific publications in the cyclist safety field. For this purpose, Bibliometrix-R tool was used to analyse 1066 documents retrieved from Web of Science (WoS) between 2012 and 2021. The study examined published sources and productive scholars by exposing their most influential contributions, presented institutions and countries most contributing to cyclist safety and explored countries open towards international collaborations. A keywords analysis provided the most frequent author keywords in cyclist safety shown in a word cloud with E-bike, behaviour, and crash severity representing the primary keywords. Furthermore, a thematic map of cyclist safety field drafted from the author's keywords was identified. The strategic diagram is divided in four quadrants and, according to both density and centrality, the themes can be classified as follows: 1) motor themes, characterized by high value of both centrality and density; 2) niche themes, defined by high density and low centrality; 3) emerging or declining themes, featured by low value of both centrality and density; and 4) basic themes, distinguished by high centrality and low density. The motor themes (i.e., the main topics in cyclist safety field) crash severity and bike network were further explored. The research findings will be useful to develop strategies for making bike a safer and more confident form of transport as well as to guide researchers towards the future scientific knowledge.

Language: en