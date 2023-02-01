Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To estimate the prevalence and identify gender-specific risk factors associated with suicidal ideation (SI) in a nationally representative sample of U.S. military veterans.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from the 2019-2020 National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, which surveyed a nationally representative sample of 4069 veterans. Bivariate and multivariable analyses were conducted to identify factors associated with SI in male and female veterans.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SI was significantly higher in female than male veterans (18.1 % vs. 11.2 %). In female veterans, results of a relative importance analysis revealed that the majority of explained variance in SI (Nagelkerke R(2) = 0.54) was accounted for by lower psychological resilience (44.4 %), and history of non-suicidal self-injury (24.4 %) and alcohol use disorder (20.6 %). In male veterans, the majority of explained variance in SI (Nagelkerke R(2) = 0.32) was accounted for by higher loneliness (19.5 %) and hostility (19.1 %), and lower purpose in life (16.3 %).



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal ideation is prevalent among U.S. veterans, particularly in female veterans. Different risk factors emerged as strong correlates of SI in female and male veterans, which may be used to inform gender-specific suicide prevention and treatment efforts in this population.

