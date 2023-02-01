Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the association between media exposure to non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and emergency department (ED) visits due to self-harm in Korea, specifically before and after the initial broadcast of the song "Barcode," which has an explicit focus on NSSI.



METHOD: We used the national emergency department information system to obtain data related to ED visits due to self-harm between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2018. Using interrupted time series regression analysis, we assessed the monthly ED visits due to self-harm before and after the media exposure to NSSI on March 30, 2018. Additionally, self-harm methods were assessed.



RESULTS: A total of 35,928,834 visits to ED were identified, of which 115,647 were due to self-harm. ED visits due to self-harm showed a significant step increase in the 10-14 (β=0.883, p=0.001), 15-19 (β=2.941, p<0.001), 20-24 (β=1.997, p=0.002), and 25-29 year (β=1.438, p=0.029) age groups, before and after the media exposure to NSSI. The most pronounced increase was observed in male participants aged 20-24 years (β=1.790, p=0.012) and female participants aged 15-19 years (β=5.158, p<0.001). Self-harm by cutting has increased significantly in participants aged 10-29 years, and self-harm by poisoning has also increased significantly in participants aged 10-19 and 25-29 years.



CONCLUSION: ED visits due to self-harm increased significantly, especially in adolescents and young adults, following the exposure to NSSI. Responsible media reporting on NSSI and appropriate guidelines would help prevent further increase of self-harm. DIVERSITY & INCLUSION STATEMENT: We worked to ensure sex and gender balance in the recruitment of human participants. We worked to ensure race, ethnic, and/or other types of diversity in the recruitment of human participants. The author list of this paper includes contributors from the location and/or community where the research was conducted who participated in the data collection, design, analysis, and/or interpretation of the work.

Language: en