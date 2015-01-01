|
Citation
Karpman HE, Frazier JA, Broder-Fingert S. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)
PMID
36775800
Abstract
|
In this issue of Pediatrics, Hoffman et al1 present follow-up rates after a pediatric mental health emergency department (ED) visit using a Medicaid claims data set. Their analysis reveals a follow-up rate of 56% for any outpatient mental health visit within a 30-day window. If we consider an ED visit for mental health care a clear indicator of need for specialty mental health care, this study suggests that only about half of the young people who need such care receive it.
