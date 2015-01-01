Abstract

Cannabis use continues to be one of the main public health problems in the Spanish and European youth population. The current high prevalence of consumption is compounded by new formats and new consumption rituals, significantly higher THC levels and particularly early age of onset, which is of growing social concern, especially when referring to adolescents. The present study, carried out with a sample of almost 4,000 students aged 12 to 17 years in the Galician community, not only allows us to confirm the high levels of consumption at early ages and alarming rates of problematic consumption, but also shows the interesting interaction between gender and age variables, which occurs in the initial phases of consumption. Assuming that in general terms there may or may not be gender differences in cannabis use implies ignoring the role of gender norms and roles in the socialization processes of adolescents. More specifically, significantly higher levels of consumption and problematic use (assessed through the CAST) have been found among girls at 14-15 years of age, with a progressive masculinization of cannabis use from that age onwards. These results have interesting implications for the design of new prevention strategies and policies.



El consumo de cannabis sigue constituyendo a día de hoy uno de los principales problemas de salud pública en la población juvenil tanto española como europea. A las elevadas prevalencias de consumo actuales se unen nuevos formatos y nuevos rituales de consumo, niveles de THC significativamente mayores y edades de inicio especialmente tempranas, lo cual suscita una creciente preocupación social, especialmente cuando nos referimos a adolescentes. El presente trabajo, llevado a cabo con una muestra de casi 4.000 estudiantes de 12 a 17 años de la comunidad gallega, no sólo permite constatar los elevados niveles de consumo existentes a edades tempranas y tasas de consumo problemático alarmantes, sino que evidencia la interesante interacción entre las variables género y edad, que se da en las fases iniciales del consumo. Asumir que en términos generales puede haber o no diferencias de género en el consumo de cannabis implica ignorar el papel de las normas y roles de género en los procesos de socialización de las y los adolescentes. De forma más concreta, se ha constatado niveles de consumo y consumo problemático (evaluado a través del CAST) significativamente mayores entre las chicas a los 14-15 años, produciéndose una progresiva masculinización del consumo de cannabis a partir de dicha edad. Estos resultados poseen interesantes implicaciones a la hora de diseñar nuevas estrategias y políticas de prevención.

Language: es