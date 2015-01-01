|
Rial A. RED 2022; 47(4): 50-67.
Menores y consumo de cannabis: un análisis por género y edad
(Copyright © 2022, Asociación de Médicos y otros Profesionales)
Cannabis use continues to be one of the main public health problems in the Spanish and European youth population. The current high prevalence of consumption is compounded by new formats and new consumption rituals, significantly higher THC levels and particularly early age of onset, which is of growing social concern, especially when referring to adolescents. The present study, carried out with a sample of almost 4,000 students aged 12 to 17 years in the Galician community, not only allows us to confirm the high levels of consumption at early ages and alarming rates of problematic consumption, but also shows the interesting interaction between gender and age variables, which occurs in the initial phases of consumption. Assuming that in general terms there may or may not be gender differences in cannabis use implies ignoring the role of gender norms and roles in the socialization processes of adolescents. More specifically, significantly higher levels of consumption and problematic use (assessed through the CAST) have been found among girls at 14-15 years of age, with a progressive masculinization of cannabis use from that age onwards. These results have interesting implications for the design of new prevention strategies and policies.
Language: es