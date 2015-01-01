Abstract

PURPOSE This research uses rational choice theory to analyze the effects of motivation, premeditation and offender characteristics on offenders' weapons during decision-making processes when they are violent towards on-duty police officers. The paper aims to discuss the aforementioned issues.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The researchers examined 597 cases (n = 597) of violence against the police in the China Judgments Online (CJO) database, and analyzed the data using multinomial logistic regression methods. Rational choice theory was used to explore the offenders' weapons decision-making process.



FINDINGS The research results showed that offenders with premeditation were more likely to use a weapon, and tended to choose sharp weapons; offenders motivated to "escape arrest" were more likely to use a weapon, and tended to choose a vehicle as a weapon; and offenders motivated by "conflict resolution" were more likely to choose a sharp or blunt weapon. Research limitations/implications These findings have limited applicability to other countries and must be considered in the local background of violence against police. Practical implications Through the rational choice theory analytical framework, this study clarifies how motivation and premeditation influence offenders' weapons decision-making processes. Social implications Also, this study may provide support for frontline police officers' law enforcement.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The research identified some specific connections between offenders' weapon choice preferences, their motivation for the violence and whether or not there was premeditation. The findings provide guidance for police agencies developing preventive policies, and for frontline officers in interpreting and managing the situations they face.

