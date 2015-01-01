Abstract

The victim-offender overlap describes the relationship between crime involvement as a victim and an offender. This study assessed the presence and nature of this overlap in 2,126 young people reported missing for the first time in 2005 followed up for 10 years using police contact data from Victoria, Australia. The results demonstrated support for the presence of the victim-offender overlap, with a substantial proportion (n = 1,116, 52%) of the youth missing persons classified as victim-offenders. The number of times reported missing, younger age at first police contact, sex, having a history of family violence, and mental health-related concerns were common risk factors for both victimization and offending. Victim-offenders were also commonly victims and perpetrators of the same crime type.



FINDINGS further indicate the importance of targeting those at greatest risk of being repeat missing persons early and proactively in order to respond to, and limit, the potential for further victimization and offending.

