Abstract

Body-worn cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies over the past decade. Yet, studies examining the relevance of place for body-worn camera adoption are sparse. This study investigated the spatial distribution and contextual correlates of body-worn cameras in the USA. Using data from the 2016, Law Enforcement Management and Administrative Statistics survey linked to the 2016 American Community Survey, this study examined spatial dependence in body-worn camera adoption across US counties and whether higher levels of concentrated disadvantage in an agency's jurisdiction increased the odds of body-worn camera adoption. LISA (local indicator of spatial association) and colocation maps indicated that counties with body-worn cameras and high levels of concentrated disadvantage were clustered and colocated almost entirely in southern states. Two-level logistic hierarchical models indicated that county-level disadvantage played key roles in predicting body-worn camera adoption.



FINDINGS suggest that research should account for the context in which body-worn cameras are adopted.

Language: en