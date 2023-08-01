Abstract

Ethiopia is one of developing countries with the worst road traffic accident records in the world and it ranks second among east African countries. Even if Determinants of road traffic accidents have a major health concern in the world, unlike developed or high-income countries, many developing countries have made very little progress towards addressing this problem. Nonetheless, there are ways to strengthen the reduction of injured persons that will help to lower the toll from road RTAs. The purpose of this paper is to elucidate ways to accomplish these goals in the context of along the road section from considering the Debre Markos-Injibara (150km) road as a cause study. The determinants will established mainly through Descriptive and Inferential analysis. Inferential analysis was carried out using STATA software v14 program (odds ration model regression) and results were generated. This implies that the proportion of variation in the dependent variable (i.e. road traffic accidents) explained by the independent variables (i.e. length of roads, road geometry, road users, presence of road safety, environment and speeding). Based on the results of priority value analysis, out of the 11 sections of the subject road; the Burie, around Finote Selam, Banja, and Finote Selam were highly prone to accidents and corresponding values as: 13, 10.79, 10 and 9.64 respectively. Based on the findings recommendations were proffered on how to reduce the phenomenon of traffic accidents in the study area.

