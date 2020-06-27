|
Citation
Niu X, Snyder HR. Anxiety Stress Coping 2023; 36(1): 83-96.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35536737
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Emotion regulation deficits are an outcome and risk factor for both insomnia and depression, suggesting that maladaptive emotion regulation might in part explain the bi-directional links between sleep and depression. The current study tests this hypothesis during the COVID-19 pandemic in emerging adult undergraduate students, a high-risk population for both depression and sleep disturbance.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; depression; emerging adults; maladaptive emotion regulation; sleep