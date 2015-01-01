|
Rice KG, Aiello M, Durán B, Ashby JS, Kira I. Anxiety Stress Coping 2023; 36(1): 110-123.
35549609
Abstract
Background and Objectives The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many aspects of daily life, but relatively little is known about COVID-19-related stress for subgroups in the population. We examined differences in COVID-stress and depression as a function of gender, race, ethnicity, and subjective social status. We tested these factors as moderators of the association between COVID-stress and depression.Design We used a cross-sectional design to test associations between sociodemographic factors, COVID-stress, and depression. Analyses were based on confirmatory factor analytic and structural equations models.
COVID-19; depression; health disparities; stress