Abstract

Pedestrian network is an important part of urban transportation systems. The connectivity among networks substantially influences the residential access to surrounding amenity resources. Although studies to date have explored the evaluation and analysis of connectivity in pedestrian networks, the impact of mobility associated with network, e.g., public transport transfer, was not captured. In this study, we built a novel model that integrates network structural complexity and public transport transfer into connectivity index (CIi). The structural complexity of pedestrian networks as the first factor for the proposed model is calculated using the LNR (Link- Node Ratio) method. The degree of public transport transfer freedom as the second factor is quantified based on the number of public transport stations and their categories. We applied this model to the city of Wuhan, and the correlation between pedestrian network connectivity and urban amenities is further explored using Spearmans' rank correlation coefficient. This study provides two findings: first, difference in connectivity was identified in some residential areas after considering public transport transfer freedom, compared with traditional LNR. Denser pedestrian network and transit stops were revealed in the locations with higher CIi, with differences between old and new districts. Second, newly proposed CIi improved the significance in the association between connectivity and urban amenities. In residential areas with advanced connectivity, urban planners are expected to expand urban amenities to improve the living environmental.

