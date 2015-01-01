Abstract

As smaller farm animals such as sheep are not commonly associated with lethal events a review was conducted of the literature and the Forensic Science South Australia autopsy database to determine the type of mechanisms that may be linked to fatal ovine interactions. There were three cases in the 20 years of the study: Case 1: A 29-year-old shearer who sustained a lethal incised wound to the side of his neck when a sheep kicked electric shears out of his hand; Case 2: A 66-year-old shearer who collapsed from cardiac disease while shearing; Case 3: A 45-year-old motorcyclist who collided with a sheep and died of blunt cranial trauma. Review of the literature also revealed rare cases of lethal blunt trauma from head butting and kicking by rams and significant diseases such as Q fever and echinococcosis that may be transmitted by sheep. Thus, deaths caused by sheep that may be encountered in forensic practice may arise from a variety of diverse mechanisms that include blunt force trauma during an attack by a ram, certain shearing activities, motor vehicle crashes and infections.

