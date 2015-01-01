Abstract

The aim of the present study was to evaluate differences in the profiles of sex offenders considered psychopaths and non-psychopaths that committed crimes against children and adolescents. The subjects of this study were 30 re-educated criminals serving a prison sentence, organized into two groups: G1, consisting of sex offenders considered psychopaths (PCL-R ≥ 30); and G2, consisting of non-psychopaths (PCL-R <30). The Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R) was used to collect data, and the analyses were performed using descriptive and comparative statistics. The results presented significant differences between the two groups in terms of the amount of time spent in incarceration, the quantity of prison breaks and rebellions, and the number of cases and victims. This shows that psychopathic sex offenders are more undisciplined and more recidivists than non-psychopaths, and that they often victimize more people and commit a greater variety of crimes than non-psychopaths.



Keywords : antisocial personality; sexual violence; criminal psychology.



===



O objetivo do presente estudo foi avaliar diferenças no perfil criminal de autores de violência sexual contra crianças e adolescentes (AVS) considerados psicopatas e não psicopatas. Participaram 30 reeducandos cumprindo pena em regime fechado, que foram divididos em dois grupos: G1, composto pelos AVS considerados psicopatas (PCL-R ≥ 30); e G2, composto pelos AVS considerados não psicopatas (PCL-R < 30). Para a coleta de dados, foi utilizado o Psychopathy Checklist - Revised (PCL-R), e as análises foram feitas por meio de estatísticas descritiva e comparativa. Os resultados apontaram diferenças significativas entre os grupos com relação ao tempo de pena, à quantidade de fuga e rebelião, assim como o número de processos e de vítimas, mostrando que os AVS psicopatas são mais indisciplinados e têm mais chances de reincidir criminalmente do que os não psicopatas, e que, comumente, costumam vitimizar mais pessoas e cometer uma maior variedade de crimes do que os não psicopatas.



Keywords : personalidade antissocial; violência sexual; psicologia criminal.

Language: pt