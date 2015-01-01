Abstract

BACKGROUND: Association between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Parkinson's disease (PD) has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time. Previous studies reported that the incidence of PD is significantly higher among elderly adults with a history of TBI. Due to contradictory results of previous investigations, we aimed to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis to investigate the role of TBI as a risk factor for PD.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic literature search in the electronic databases PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus. In this study, we included published papers on the risk of PD in patients with previous TBI compared to the healthy control group.



RESULTS: After the screening, 15 studies entered our systematic review and meta-analysis. The risk ratio of TBI among PD and controls by a combination of 15 studies using a random-effect model was 1.48 (95% CI 1.22-1.74). The prevalence of TBI by a combination of 14 studies was 18% (95% CI 12-24%).



CONCLUSION: Our result suggests that TBI is a major risk factor for developing PD later in life. At this time, there is a lack of populous prospective cohort studies with sufficient follow-up period to provide a well-documented association between the onset of PD and severity, frequency, and location of prior TBI, which warrants special efforts and consideration for years to come.

Language: en