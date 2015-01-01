|
Balabandian M, Noori M, Lak B, Karimizadeh Z, Nabizadeh F. Acta Neurol. Belg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36781627
BACKGROUND: Association between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Parkinson's disease (PD) has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time. Previous studies reported that the incidence of PD is significantly higher among elderly adults with a history of TBI. Due to contradictory results of previous investigations, we aimed to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis to investigate the role of TBI as a risk factor for PD.
Risk factor; Brain damage; Parkinson’s disease; Traumatic brain injury