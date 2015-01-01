|
Merchant RA, Chan YH, Ling N, Denishkrshna A, Lim Z, Waters D. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2023; 109: e104957.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36780754
BACKGROUND: Falls in pre-frail older adults is often attributed to poor physical performance, lower muscle quality and quantity. The aims of our study were to determine (i) demographics, physical function, and body composition in pre-frail older adults with poor physical performance (ii) characteristics of fallers amongst those with poor physical performance and (iii) association of physical function and body composition measures with falls in pre-frail older adults with poor physical performance.
Falls; Body composition; Muscle mass; Physical performance; Pre-frail