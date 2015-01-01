Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls in pre-frail older adults is often attributed to poor physical performance, lower muscle quality and quantity. The aims of our study were to determine (i) demographics, physical function, and body composition in pre-frail older adults with poor physical performance (ii) characteristics of fallers amongst those with poor physical performance and (iii) association of physical function and body composition measures with falls in pre-frail older adults with poor physical performance.



METHODS: Cross-sectional study of 328 pre-frail community-dwelling older adults ≥ 60 years. Data was collected on demographics, cognition, short physical performance battery (SPPB) and gait speed. Poor physical performance was defined by SPPB ≤ 9, 5x chair-stand time ≥12 s or gait speed <1 m/s. InBody S10 used to measure body composition.



RESULTS: Mean age 72.51 years, 185(56.4%) females, 276(84.1%) of Chinese ethnicity and 257 (78.4%) had poor physical performance. Within the poor performers, SPPB balance (OR 0.50; 95% CI 0.27-0.92; p = 0.025) and 5x-chair-stand (OR 1.09; 95% CI 1.01-1.18; p = 0.038) in addition to higher body fat percentage, fat mass index, fat mass to fat free mass ratio, all segmental lean masses except for left leg and body cell mass were significantly associated with falls.



CONCLUSIONS: Longer chair-stand time, lower balance, low muscle and high fat mass are associated with falls in poor performers and could serve as screening tools for those at increased risk of falls. The findings from our study need to be validated prospectively in a larger population study.

Language: en