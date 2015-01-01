SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Peele M, Wolf S, Behrman JR, Aber JL. Child Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/cdev.13909

36779426

This study investigated associations between kindergarten teachers' (N = 208) depressive symptoms and students' (Ghanaian nationals, N = 1490, M(age)  = 5.8) school-readiness skills (early literacy, early numeracy, social-emotional skills, and executive function) across 208 schools in Ghana over one school year. Teachers' depressive symptoms in the fall negatively predicted students' overall school-readiness skills in the spring, controlling for school-readiness skills in the fall. These results were primarily driven by social-emotional skills (r = .1-.3). There was evidence of heterogeneity by students' fall skill levels; teacher depressive symptoms predicted more negative spring overall school readiness for children who had higher fall school-readiness skills.

FINDINGS underscore the importance of teachers' mental health in early childhood education globally, with implications for policy and practice.


