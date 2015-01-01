|
Citation
|
Li H, Zhang Y, Zhang H, Zhou J, Liang J, Yin Y, He Q, Jiang S, Zhang Y, Yuan Y, Lang N, Cheng B, Wang M, Sun C. China CDC Wkly. 2023; 5(3): 45-50.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention [China CDC])
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36776462
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Mushroom poisoning is one of the most serious food safety issues in China. By the end of 2021, over 520 poisonous mushrooms had been discovered in China. The Southwest region of China was the most severely affected. Mushroom poisonings mainly concentrated in the summer and autumn months.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
poisoning control and prevention; poisonous mushroom; species diversity