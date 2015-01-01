Abstract

WHAT IS ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT THIS TOPIC? Mushroom poisoning is one of the most serious food safety issues in China. By the end of 2021, over 520 poisonous mushrooms had been discovered in China. The Southwest region of China was the most severely affected. Mushroom poisonings mainly concentrated in the summer and autumn months.



WHAT IS ADDED BY THIS REPORT? In 2022, China CDC conducted an investigation of 482 incidents of mushroom poisoning across 21 provincial-level administrative divisions (PLADs). This resulted in 1,332 patients and 28 deaths, with a total case fatality rate of 2.1%. A total of 98 mushrooms were identified, causing 7 different clinical types of diseases. Three provisional new species (Collybia humida nom. prov., Spodocybe venenata nom. prov., and Omphalotus yunnanensis nom. prov.) were newly recorded as poisonous mushrooms in China, in addition to 10 other species.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE? In view of the extensive impact and harm of poisonous mushrooms on public health, it is necessary to promote prevention and improve the ability of professionals to identify, diagnose, and treat mushroom poisoning.

