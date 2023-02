Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rodenticide poisoning is common in developing countries. Patients may be unwilling or unable to provide a history on presentation.



Case history: A 34-year-old man was referred to the emergency department three hours after the intentional ingestion of five packs of a black powdered rodenticide containing zinc phosphide. Radiopaque material was detected in the stomach on an abdominal radiograph.



CONCLUSION: Abdominal radiography may be a useful tool in identifying the ingestion of metal phosphides when a history is not obtainable.

