Abstract

The need for effective youth suicide prevention is uncontested, and is particularly urgent for Indigenous populations. The Indigenous youth suicide rates in some North American communities can be 18 times greater than for other young people. Despite the clear need, evidence in support of Indigenous youth suicide prevention strategies remain mixed. The most common approach to youth suicide prevention - gatekeeper training - may have limited effects in Indigenous communities. Based on recent work undertaken with Indigenous leaders in rural Alaska, we describe culturally grounded, practical alternatives that may be more effective for Indigenous communities. We highlight the ways in which research informed, grassroots interventions can address cultural, practical and systemic issues that are relevant when addressing risks for suicide on a community level. Built on a transactional-ecological framework that gives consideration to local contexts, culture-centric narratives and the multiple, interacting conditions of suicide, the innovative approach described here emphasizes community and cultural protective factors in Indigenous communities, and extends typical suicide prevention initiatives in ways that have important implications for other ethnically diverse communities.

