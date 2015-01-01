Abstract

Impalement injuries secondary to motor vehicle collisions are rare. Reviewing the systematic approach to treating these injuries can benefit the surgical community. This case report discusses the presentation and management of a 32-year-old male who was involved in a high-speed, roll-over motor vehicle collision. The car struck a chain-link fence, and the unrestrained passenger sustained a fence post impalement injury to his right thorax. He was alert and oriented when emergency services arrived. He was extricated rapidly and transported to our level-one trauma center, where he received definitive operative management. The patient survived the injury and was discharged home. This case highlights key points in the systematic approach to impalement injuries, including minimal handling of the impaled object, expedient transfer to the local trauma center, emergent operative intervention, vascular control prior to removal of the foreign object, and aggressive irrigation and debridement of the wound.

