Citation
Chandler R, Nunes EV, Tan S, Freeman PR, Walley AY, Lofwall M, Oga E, Glasgow LS, Brown JL, Fanucchi L, Beers D, Hunt T, Bowers-Sword R, Roeber C, Baker T, Winhusen TJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2023; 245: e109804.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36780768
Abstract
The Helping End Addictions Long Term (HEALing) Communities Study (HCS) seeks to significantly reduce overdose deaths in 67 highly impacted communities in Kentucky (KY), Massachusetts (MA), New York (NY), and Ohio (OH) by implementing evidence-based practices (EBPs) to reduce overdose deaths. The Opioid-overdose Reduction Continuum of Care Approach (ORCCA) organizes EBP strategies under three menus: Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution (OEND), Medication Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), and Safer Prescribing and Dispensing Practices (SPDP). The ORCCA sets requirements for strategy selection but allows flexibility to address community needs. This paper describes and compiles strategy selection and examines two hypotheses: 1) OEND selections will differ significantly between communities with higher versus lower opioid-involved overdose deaths; 2) MOUD selections will differ significantly between urban versus rural settings.
Language: en
Keywords
HEALing Communities Study; Medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD); Naloxone; Opioid prescribing; Opioid-overdose Reduction Continuum of Care Approach (ORCCA)