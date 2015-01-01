SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Takei S, Kinoshita H, Kumihashi M, Jamal M, Abe H, Kimura S. Front. Pharmacol. 2023; 14: e1090265.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fphar.2023.1090265

PMID

36778006

PMCID

PMC9908605

Abstract

We present a fatal case of pilsicainide poisoning. Quantitative toxicological analysis revealed that the concentrations of pilsicainide in femoral blood and urine samples were 17.5 μg/mL and 136.9 μg/mL, respectively. No morphological changes due to poisoning were observed. Based on the autopsy findings, results of the toxicological examination, and investigation by the authorities, we concluded that the cause of death was due to pilsicainide poisoning.


Language: en

Keywords

autopsy; poisoning; anti-arrhythmic agent; pilsicainide; pro-arrhythmia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print