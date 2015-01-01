|
Sundström C, Forsström D, Berman AH, Khadjesari Z, Sundqvist K. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e929782.
BACKGROUND: Internet interventions are a promising avenue for delivering alcohol prevention to employees. The objective of this scoping review was to map all research on alcohol internet interventions aimed at employees regardless of design, to gain an overview of current evidence and identify potential knowledge gaps.
Adolescent; Humans; Cohort Studies; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; alcohol; *Alcoholism/prevention & control; *Internet-Based Intervention; Alcohol Drinking/prevention & control; digital intervention; employee; internet intervention; scoping review; workplace