Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exposure to road traffic noise has been reported to be associated with depression in many epidemiological studies, but the association between noise frequency spectrum and depression remains unclear. This community-based study investigated the associations between road traffic noise exposure and its frequency components with prevalent depression.



METHODS: A total of 3,191 residents living in Taichung who participated in the Taiwan Biobank between 2010 and 2017, were included as study participants. The land-use regression models were used to evaluate individual annual average values of A-weighted equivalent sound level over 24 h (L(eq,24h)) and particulate matter with an aerodynamic diameter <2.5 μm (PM(2.5)) using the geographic information system. Multiple logistic regression was applied to estimate the odds ratios (ORs) for depression after adjusting for potential risk factors and PM(2.5).



RESULTS: An interquartile range increase in L(eq,24h) at full frequency (4.7 dBA), 1,000 Hz (5.2 dB), and 2,000 Hz (4.8 dB) was significantly associated with an elevated risk for depression with ORs of 1.62 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.03, 2.55), 1.58 (95% CI: 1.05, 2.37), and 1.58 (95% CI:1.03, 2.43), respectively, by controlling for PM(2.5). The high-exposure group (≥3rd quartile median of noise levels) at full frequency, 1,000 Hz, and 2,000 Hz had an increased risk for depression with ORs of 2.65 (95% CI: 1.16-6.05), 2.47 (95% CI: 1.07-5.70), and 2.60 (95% CI: 1.10-6.12), respectively, compared with the reference group (<1st quartile of noise levels) after adjustment for PM(2.5). Significant exposure-response trends were observed between the prevalent depression and noise exposure by quartiles at full frequency, 1,000 Hz, and 2,000 Hz (all p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Exposure to road traffic noise may be associated with an increased prevalence of depression, particularly at 1,000 and 2,000 Hz.

