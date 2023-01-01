|
Nie Z, Tracy EL, Du Y, Yang R. Geriatr. Nurs. 2023; 50: 138-142.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36780711
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls and depressive symptoms are prevalent and costly. Although they are frequently interrelated, the nature of interrelationships between them was not well understood. Therefore, using longitudinal data, we aimed to explore whether there is a longitudinal bidirectional relationship between falls and depressive symptoms among older Chinese and whether this is different for men and women.
Language: en
Falls; Older adults; Bidirectional relationship; Depressive symptoms; Longitudinal study