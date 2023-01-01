Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and depressive symptoms are prevalent and costly. Although they are frequently interrelated, the nature of interrelationships between them was not well understood. Therefore, using longitudinal data, we aimed to explore whether there is a longitudinal bidirectional relationship between falls and depressive symptoms among older Chinese and whether this is different for men and women.



METHODS: Older adults aged 60 years+ who completed all 2011, 2013, 2015 waves of data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study on falls and depressive symptoms were included (N=2,203). Random intercept multilevel models were used to analyze data.



RESULTS: Significant bidirectional associations at between-person (b=0.09, SE=0.01, p<0.001) and within-person levels (b=0.05, SE=0.02, p=0.005) were observed between depressive symptoms and falls. When participants reported falls, they reported higher levels of depressive symptoms. However, no gender differs in these relationships.



CONCLUSIONS: Regardless of gender, there are significant bidirectional associations between falls and depressive symptoms.

Language: en