Chu Y, Wang X, Dai H. Heliyon 2023; 9(2): e13497.
36776911
BACKGROUND: The emergence of COVID-19 and its unfavorable consequences lead to disease fear and other related mental health problems for individuals worldwide. This study aimed to analyze the prevalence and relevant factors of anxiety and depression among community dwelling cervical spondylosis (CS) patients, and to explore the relationship between fear of COVID-19 and anxiety and depression, so as to provide scientific basis for improving their mental health.
Depression; Anxiety; Cervical spondylosis; Fear of COVID-19