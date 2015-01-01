Abstract

BACKGROUND: The emergence of COVID-19 and its unfavorable consequences lead to disease fear and other related mental health problems for individuals worldwide. This study aimed to analyze the prevalence and relevant factors of anxiety and depression among community dwelling cervical spondylosis (CS) patients, and to explore the relationship between fear of COVID-19 and anxiety and depression, so as to provide scientific basis for improving their mental health.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted among a cohort of 556 CS patients by using convenient sampling. These participants were asked to complete a demographic questionnaire, the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), and the Fear of COVID-19 Scale (FCV-19S). The Chi-square test was used to determine the differences among categorical variables. Binary stepwise logistic regression was used to determine predictors of anxiety and depression.



RESULTS: The median HADS-A score was 5 (interquartile interval 2-7), and the median HADS-D score was 4 (interquartile interval 2-8). In this study, the prevalence of anxiety and depression was 25.0% and 26.6%, respectively. Gender and comorbid chronic diseases were predictors of depressive symptoms. In addition, fear of COVID-19 was related to depression and anxiety among community dwelling CS patients.



CONCLUSION: Approximately one quarter of community dwelling CS patients were suffering depression or anxiety. Our findings could provide a basis for the development of psychological crisis intervention strategies for CS patients under public health emergencies in the future.

