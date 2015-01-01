Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries of lower genital tract are commonly seen in obstetrics patients during labor and delivery. Nonobstetric genital injuries are seen less commonly. Research on injuries to the lower genital tract from nonobstetric trauma is therefore scant. The purpose of this study was to document causes, treatment, and outcomes among patients of lower genital tract injuries visiting to B. R. D. Medical College and Nehru hospital, Gorakhpur, U.P.



METHODS: Admission and operation theater registers of the department of obstetrics and gynecology during 1 year were scrutinized for cases admitted with the diagnosis of genital trauma. Bed-head tickets of patients were scrutinized with the help of a data abstraction form, and information regarding age, cause of injury, site, size and pattern of injuries, treatment, and short-term outcome were recorded.



RESULTS: Of a total of 43 cases of traumatic genital tract injuries, 39 women received treatment. Maximum cases were seen in girls aged 6-10 years. Three women were pregnant at the time of injury. Noncoital injuries predominated over coital injuries, i.e., 59% versus 38.4%. Among the noncoital injuries, fall was the most common cause accounting for 75% of the cases. Coital injuries following consensual sex occurred more commonly in women who were sexually active, lactating, or postmenopause. The chief presenting complaint was vaginal bleeding. Vaginal wall laceration/tear was the most common injury reported. Multiple injuries were seen in 40% (17/39) of the cases. Twenty-one cases of laceration/tear (53.8%) were repaired surgically of which seven required examination and repair under anesthesia. Vulvar hematomas were managed by incision and drainage. There was no major morbidity or mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study from eastern Uttar Pradesh, India, support those from other developing nations. Noncoital injuries were found to be the most predominant cause of non-obstetric genital trauma, though, contrary to others, children were seen to be at the greatest risk. It is important to teach children about playing safely and following safety measures while on the road. We must also make them aware so that they do not become victims of rape.

Language: en