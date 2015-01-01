Abstract

Birth-related fractures are an important differential diagnosis of child abuse in early infancy. While fractures associated to vaginal deliveries are well known, cesarean section is not necessarily known to cause such injuries. Nevertheless neonatal fractures have been described after cesarean sections. To give an overview over the frequency and typical locations of such fractures, the appearance of symptoms and the timespan until diagnosis, a literature research was conducted via Google scholar and Pubmed, using the key words "cesarean section" and "fractures". Birth-related fractures after cesarean sections are rare but can occur, with the long bones being particularly affected. Therefore, birth injuries should always be considered in the forensic medical assessment of fractures in early infancy, even after cesarean section. To enable a differentiation between birth trauma and physical abuse, birth and operation records should be checked for surgical manoeuvres, possible difficulties during the procedure or other risk factors. Birth-related fractures are usually detected early; in rare cases, the diagnosis is made only weeks after birth.

Language: en