Abstract

BACKGROUND: Neer type II/bilateral distal clavicular fracture is an extremely rare injury combination, with few cases having been reported.



CASE PRESENTATION: This paper reports a case of polytrauma in a 16-year-old female following a road traffic accident. The radiographs revealed distal fractures of the bilateral clavicles (Neer type II), and an open reduction and internal fixation procedure was performed. Initially, the distal fracture of the right clavicle was fixed with a six-hole hook plate before the fracture of the left clavicle was fixed using a pre-contoured lateral locking plate following reduction. At the two-year follow-up, the patient had an excellent constant score in terms of the bilateral shoulder joints.



CONCLUSION: It is important to achieve stability and to aim for excellence in terms of full shoulder function in this rare combination injury.

