Citation
Lawrence TI, Mcfield AA, Byrne MM, S Tarver S, Stewart TK. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(1): 69-79.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36776628
PMCID
Abstract
Ample evidence exists suggesting that exposure to family violence leads to substance use and this relationship is moderated by gender; however, much is still unknown of the underlying mechanism of this relationship. Thus, the current study first examined whether exposure to family violence was associated with substance use. Then consistent with the self-medication hypothesis, we tested whether depressive symptoms mediated the relations between exposure to family violence and substance use. Finally, we examined the moderating effect of gender on the relationships among exposure to family violence and depressive symptoms/substance use (N = 1,850).
Language: en
Keywords
Gender; Depression; Substance use; Family violence; Mediation