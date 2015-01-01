Abstract

Ample evidence exists suggesting that exposure to family violence leads to substance use and this relationship is moderated by gender; however, much is still unknown of the underlying mechanism of this relationship. Thus, the current study first examined whether exposure to family violence was associated with substance use. Then consistent with the self-medication hypothesis, we tested whether depressive symptoms mediated the relations between exposure to family violence and substance use. Finally, we examined the moderating effect of gender on the relationships among exposure to family violence and depressive symptoms/substance use (N = 1,850).



RESULTS suggest that exposure to family violence positively associated with substance use. Mediation results revealed that depressive symptoms explained the relationship between exposure to family violence and substance use. Moderation results indicated that males who were exposed to family violence were more likely to endorse depressive symptoms and more likely to use substances while controlling for sibling aggression victimization. This study provides new insight into the internalizing and externalizing symptoms of exposure to family violence, specifically for male adolescents. Implications are discussed.

