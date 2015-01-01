|
Citation
|
Tabone JK, Rishel CW, Hartnett HP, Szafran KF, Royse R. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(1): 9-19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36776631
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The prevalence of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and their link to negative behavioral and health outcomes is well documented, but very few studies have empirically examined the effect of ACEs on intervention outcomes. There is also emerging evidence of gender differences in vulnerability to developing traumatic symptoms, which relates to intervention outcomes. The current study examined the effects of ACEs and gender on trauma-informed intervention outcomes in a community-based clinical setting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Gender; Adverse childhood experiences; ARC; Trauma-informed intervention